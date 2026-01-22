Police will be ramping up their operations and presence on the road over the public holiday long weekend, focusing on excessive speeds as well as drink and drug driving. Victorian Police are urging motorists to remain prepared ahead of the Australian Day long weekend with…
Police boost road presence for long weekend
Digital Editions
-
Single mother pleads after tragic fire
A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her…