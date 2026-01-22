Home » Police boost road presence for long weekend
Police boost road presence for long weekend

Police will be ramping up their operations and presence on the road over the public holiday long weekend, focusing on excessive speeds as well as drink and drug driving. Victorian Police are urging motorists to remain prepared ahead of the Australian Day long weekend with…

    Road-safety first for schools

    Casey Council has released a national-first road safety guide aimed at reducing child pedestrian injuries around schools. A Practical Guide to Safer School Precincts was launched at the newly-opened Kala…

    100 extra weekly trains for Cranbourne Station

    Cranbourne Station will see almost 100 additional weekly train services arriving and departing once the Metro Tunnel opens on 1 February. As the Cranbourne line stretches from the outer suburbs…

    Suspicious fires rage during catastrophic conditions

    Suspicious fires have broken out across Melbourne’s south east, prompting emergency services to condemn the behaviour amid extreme, catastrophic conditions and a statewide Total Fire Ban. A Drouin resident (requested…

    Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home

    A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting,…

    Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

    Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant…