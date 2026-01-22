Police have fired shots after a Jeep allegedly rammed their van and drove at the officers at a Dandenong motel on Thursday 22 January. Officers say they spotted the Jeep with allegedly stolen plates travelling on Princes Highway about 8.05pm. They followed the Jeep, before…
Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong
Iranian diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues
As Iran’s anti-government regime continues to escalate, much of the Iranian diaspora in Casey have had no or limited access to their family and friends…