A Greater Dandenong councillor has called for another change to council meeting dates, citing fatigue and unsustainable workloads. Cr Alice Phuong Le has listed a notice-of-motion to change meeting days from Mondays to Tuesdays. The issue is set for a vote on 27 January. Paradoxically,…
Push for Tuesday council meetings
Digital Editions
-
Iranian diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues
As Iran’s anti-government regime continues to escalate, much of the Iranian diaspora in Casey have had no or limited access to their family and friends…