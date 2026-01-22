Illicit Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man and seized 55 exhibits including 3D printed firearms, imitation firearms and crossbows as part of an investigation into the manufacture of illicit firearms. With assistance from Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit, a search warrant was executed at…
Warragul man charged, imitation firearms, crossbows and tasers seized
Sth East MPs mourn Bondi atrocity
Isaacs Labor MP Mark Dreyfus has paid a moving tribute in Federal Parliament to 15 victims of last year’s Bondi shooting attack. On 19 January,…