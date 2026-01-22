Home » Warragul man charged, imitation firearms, crossbows and tasers seized
Warragul man charged, imitation firearms, crossbows and tasers seized

Illicit Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man and seized 55 exhibits including 3D printed firearms, imitation firearms and crossbows as part of an investigation into the manufacture of illicit firearms. With assistance from Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit, a search warrant was executed at…

Digital Editions

    Sth East MPs mourn Bondi atrocity

    Isaacs Labor MP Mark Dreyfus has paid a moving tribute in Federal Parliament to 15 victims of last year’s Bondi shooting attack. On 19 January,…

More News

    Celebrating a good harvest

    Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing…

    OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    So, you survived Christmas and are limping to the finishing line as school holidays come to a close. You are expected to be ‘refreshed’ as you return to work, yet…

    OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434368 It is 2026, and Australia remains the only Commonwealth country without a national treaty with its Indigenous peoples. Other settler nations, such as…

    Road-safety first for schools

    Casey Council has released a national-first road safety guide aimed at reducing child pedestrian injuries around schools. A Practical Guide to Safer School Precincts was launched at the newly-opened Kala…

    100 extra weekly trains for Cranbourne Station

    Cranbourne Station will see almost 100 additional weekly train services arriving and departing once the Metro Tunnel opens on 1 February. As the Cranbourne line stretches from the outer suburbs…

    Suspicious fires rage during catastrophic conditions

    Suspicious fires have broken out across Melbourne’s south east, prompting emergency services to condemn the behaviour amid extreme, catastrophic conditions and a statewide Total Fire Ban. A Drouin resident (requested…

    Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home

    A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting,…

    Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

    Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant…

    Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

    Crime Stoppers Victoria has announced a blitz on Casey’s eight most wanted people. Collectively, they are wanted on 60 arrest warrants for offences including car theft, burglary, drugs and skipping…

    Bunjil Place set to hosts vibrant Open Space festival this summer

    Open Space will be taking over Bunjil Place this summer, with a packed lineup and events to keep you busy during the summer holidays. From 7 February to 21 March,…