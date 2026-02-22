Home » Crs show high-rise skepticism
,

Crs show high-rise skepticism

Don’t expect a swell in high-rise apartments any time soon in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale despite recent planning reforms, says Springvale North Ward councillor Sean O’Reilly. Apartment towers up to 16 storeys could be allowed in central Springvale and up to 12 storeys in…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Wilson remembered across Gippy region

    Wilson remembered across Gippy region

    The Pakenham Football Club mourns the loss of past premiership player and coach Trevor Wilson, who passed away peacefully on Saturday. A decorated footballer, Trevor…

More News