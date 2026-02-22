Don’t expect a swell in high-rise apartments any time soon in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale despite recent planning reforms, says Springvale North Ward councillor Sean O’Reilly. Apartment towers up to 16 storeys could be allowed in central Springvale and up to 12 storeys in…
Crs show high-rise skepticism
Wilson remembered across Gippy region
The Pakenham Football Club mourns the loss of past premiership player and coach Trevor Wilson, who passed away peacefully on Saturday. A decorated footballer, Trevor…