Home » Market for ‘social cohesion’
,

Market for ‘social cohesion’

People from across Victoria made their way to Dandenong in celebration of the Ramadan Night Market’s opening on Thursday 19 February. Although the holy month of Ramadan is largely celebrated and observed by people of Islamic faith, the event welcomes people from all backgrounds and…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Crs show high-rise skepticism

    Crs show high-rise skepticism

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 421288 Don’t expect a swell in high-rise apartments any time soon in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale despite recent…

More News

  • Feedback sought on proposed names

    Feedback sought on proposed names

    City of Casey is seeking feedback on proposed names for a new Clyde North community centre and a Berwick park. The community centre is currently being built in Sovereign Avenue,…

  • Shine light in the darkness

    Shine light in the darkness

    May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year. As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that…

  • Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

    Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

    Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project. Works began recently with the…

  • New treatment options for anaphylaxis

    New treatment options for anaphylaxis

    Two new emergency treatment options will become available in Victorian schools to support students at risk of anaphylaxis. Education Minister Ben Carroll announced the two new services will soon become…

  • A glimpse back through the archives

    A glimpse back through the archives

    50 years to 1976 The clock was turned back more than 100 years at the Police Paddocks in Rowville when, as a salute to the state’s pioneer police, a Memorial…