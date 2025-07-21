Dandenong is being asked to dig deep with donations for Asylum Seeker Resource Centre’s annual winter food drive this Saturday (26 July). The cost-of-living crisis is putting surging numbers of asylum seekers and refugees in need of help, according to the ASRC. Struggling to afford…
Dig deep for ASRC Winter Food Drive
-
New president for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary
The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has kicked off its 2025/26 year with a fresh leadership team, a bold vision, and a…