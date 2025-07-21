Indigenous VET program launched

New VET program connects Indigenous students to land and learning A first-of-its-kind VET program launched this week at the Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve is giving Indigenous secondary school students a culturally grounded pathway into careers in conservation and land management. The six-month pilot, based across…
New president for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary
The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has kicked off its 2025/26 year with a fresh leadership team, a bold vision, and a…