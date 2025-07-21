A Noble Park man is celebrating a remarkable turnaround, with a baby on the way and a life-enhancing $900,000 TattsLotto win bringing new hope after a challenging period. The victorious man held one of the seven division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 4591,…
Lucky winner with a baby on the way
-
New president for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary
The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has kicked off its 2025/26 year with a fresh leadership team, a bold vision, and a…