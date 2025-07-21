A recently gazetted amendment to the Casey Planning Scheme has introduced tighter controls to protect the Western Port Green Wedge from inappropriate development. Planning Scheme Amendment C284case, which adds a new local policy, now applies to all land within the Western Port Green Wedge area,…
New planning rules tighten protections for Western Port Green Wedge
-
New president for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary
The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has kicked off its 2025/26 year with a fresh leadership team, a bold vision, and a…