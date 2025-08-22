Home » Donation warms hearts

Cranbourne households will be a little warmer this winter after the donation of brand-new blankets from local volunteers with Casey-based BAPS Charities. On 4 August, members of BAPS Charities from Cranbourne and Clyde North delivered forty-eight blankets to Community Information and Support Cranbourne (CISC) for…

    Health check and our heroes

    JONTY: Good morning team, another huge weekend of sport coming up with finals. Beaconsfield, Devon Meadows, Pearcedale, Pakenham and Longwarry all to play off in…