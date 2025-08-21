Home » Frustrations and concerns continue amidst consultation for Kramer Drive car park

Frustrations and concerns continue amidst consultation for Kramer Drive car park

The recent announcement by the City of Casey to conduct consultation on the Kramer Drive car park in Berwick has been met with objections from on-street residents once more, saying the council’s push for it is alarming. Sophie, a prominent voice from Kramer Drive, and…

Read more