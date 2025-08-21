Kingston Council is set to be under the watch of two Municipal Monitors – though the reason for the intervention appears to be a mystery. The State Government announced on 22 August it was installing John Tanner AM and a yet-to-be-announced second person as monitors…
Municipal monitors installed at Kingston
-
Three men from Casey arrested following Prahran nightclub affray
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Three Casey locals have been arrested by police following an alleged affray outside a nightclub in Prahran earlier…