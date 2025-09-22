The Cardinia Civic Concert Band’s recent performance was a bittersweet moment marked by an exciting guest, while many paid tribute to the late Lyn Stephenson. Australia’s oldest concert band held their annual performance on Sunday 21 September at the Cardinia Cultural Centre, which included special…
Civic band honours the late Lyn Stephenson
