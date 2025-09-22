Greater Dandenong councillors have unanimously condemned “extremist Nazi demonstrations” in the wake of March for Australia anti-immigration rallies last month. Cr Phillip Danh raised the motion on 22 September, labelling the neo-Nazi incidents at March for Australia in Melbourne and other cities on 31 August…
Council condemns ‘extremist Nazi hate’
Danh slams ‘un-Australian’ march
Greater Dandenong councillor Phillip Danh is calling for the council to condemn "extremist Nazi demonstrations" in the wake…