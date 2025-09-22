Home » South East takes manufacturing lead: report
South East takes manufacturing lead: report

Greater South East Melbourne is Australia’s manufacturing powerhouse that can drive future economic growth, according to a new report by Deloitte Access Economics. But “urgent investment” is needed to lead an “economic renaissance”, says GSEM regional alliance’s chair Simon McKeon in response to the report….

  Danh slams 'un-Australian' march

    Danh slams ‘un-Australian’ march

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 446998 Greater Dandenong councillor Phillip Danh is calling for the council to condemn “extremist Nazi demonstrations” in the wake…