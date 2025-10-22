The year-long debate on the naming of Berwick Spring Lakes to Guru Nanak Lake reached the Upper House last Wednesday, where the Liberal Party left MP Ann-Marie Hermans to fend for herself on the matter. The petition that was brought to Parliament by Ms Hermans…
Lake name causes divide
Submissions highlight concerns in Casey draft local law
Casey residents have voiced concerns over enforcement powers and private land use in their submissions to the council’s draft Local Law. Casey Council has received…