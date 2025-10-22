Local athlete, 17-year-old Evan Grass is preparing for a monumental challenge: running 100 miles (160 km) around the IYU Athletics Track in Pakenham to raise money and awareness for people experiencing homelessness. The run starts at 6pm on Thursday, October 23, and is expected to…
Miles for change
-
Casey Council seeks clarity on waste deal
A City of Casey councillor has urged tighter oversight of the municipality’s role in the South East Metropolitan Advanced Waste Processing (SEMAWP) partnership. The SEMAWP…