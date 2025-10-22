Casey residents have voiced concerns over enforcement powers and private land use in their submissions to the council’s draft Local Law. Casey Council has received more than 70 submissions in response to its Draft Casey Community Local Law 2025, which were noted at the October…
Submissions highlight concerns in Casey draft local law
-
Submissions highlight concerns in Casey draft local law
Casey residents have voiced concerns over enforcement powers and private land use in their submissions to the council’s draft Local Law. Casey Council has received…