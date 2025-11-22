The White Ribbon Art Gallery is inviting the community to a special fundraising dinner on Friday, 5 December 2025, at the Emerald Hills Hub, kicking off at 5:30pm. White Ribbon Art Gallery president April Whitelaw said the event promises an evening of art, courage, and…
Art shines light on domestic violence
Neighbourhood Watch closer to launch
Officer residents took decisive steps to strengthen community safety at the Neighbourhood Watch and Community Safety meeting on Tuesday, 18 November. The second meeting marked…