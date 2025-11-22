Officer residents took decisive steps to strengthen community safety at the Neighbourhood Watch and Community Safety meeting on Tuesday, 18 November. The second meeting marked a proactive, community-led approach to safety, showing the community moving from concern to action. Residents discussed leadership roles, neighbourhood-specific safety…
Neighbourhood Watch closer to launch
