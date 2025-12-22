A week after the Bondi shooting, Australia has moved through familiar stages. Shock. Grief. Anger. Accusations. And now, reflection. As Hanukkah draws to a close, the immediate symbolism has faded, but the questions it raised have not. We have named what we see. Antisemitism. Islamophobia….
Naming the harm is not the same as fixing the cause
-
Naming the harm is not the same as fixing the cause
A week after the Bondi shooting, Australia has moved through familiar stages. Shock. Grief. Anger. Accusations. And now, reflection. As Hanukkah draws to a close,…