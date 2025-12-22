Home » Naming the harm is not the same as fixing the cause
Naming the harm is not the same as fixing the cause

A week after the Bondi shooting, Australia has moved through familiar stages. Shock. Grief. Anger. Accusations. And now, reflection. As Hanukkah draws to a close, the immediate symbolism has faded, but the questions it raised have not. We have named what we see. Antisemitism. Islamophobia….

