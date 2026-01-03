Construction has begun on a major upgrade to Pearcedale Reserve, with the $1.3 million Playground and Skate Park project set to transform the space into a more inclusive, family-friendly destination for locals. The upgrade follows strong community engagement, with nearly 1,000 Pearcedale residents, including young…
$1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway
Digital Editions
-
$1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway
Construction has begun on a major upgrade to Pearcedale Reserve, with the $1.3 million Playground and Skate Park project set to transform the space into…