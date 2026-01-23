Home » 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners
2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners

Cardinia Shire Council was proud to announce and celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards at a special ceremony on Thursday 22 January. This year’s Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners are: 2026 Citizen of the Year: Robb Evans…

More News

  • Sth East MPs mourn Bondi atrocity

    Sth East MPs mourn Bondi atrocity

    Isaacs Labor MP Mark Dreyfus has paid a moving tribute in Federal Parliament to 15 victims of last year’s Bondi shooting attack. On 19 January, Mr Dreyfus was among scores…

  • Police boost road presence for long weekend

    Police boost road presence for long weekend

    Police will be ramping up their operations and presence on the road over the public holiday long weekend, focusing on excessive speeds as well as drink and drug driving. Victorian…

  • Stay vigilant around water this long weekend

    Stay vigilant around water this long weekend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 153243 Ambulance Victoria is urging people to take extra care in and around water this long weekend, as a spate of tragic drownings continue…

  • Single mother pleads after tragic fire

    Single mother pleads after tragic fire

    A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her and her three-year-old son with…

  • Housing plan for Berwick's Manuka Road

    Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 333109 After a contentious two year dispute, a housing plan for an 18-hectare site including the historical Clover Cottage on Manuka Road, Berwick has…