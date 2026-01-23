Local Liberal MP Jason Wood has firmly backed Sussan Ley’s leadership against what he labels the Nationals’ latest “hissy fit” that resulted in the Coalition breaking apart for the second time in less than a year, a rift Wood says he “can’t see being mended”…
‘Can’t see it being mended’, Liberal MP Jason Wood says after Nationals ‘hissy fit’ breaks Coalition
Residents continue disputes over $310,000 Overflow Carpark in Residential Area
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390704 Kramer Drive residents are still disputing the decision by Casey Council to move ahead with a $310,000 overflow…