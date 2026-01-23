Elderly community members attempting to donate cash to people affected by Victoria’s bushfires say they were turned away by bank branches, prompting questions about whether traditional emergency fundraising options are disappearing. Brian Arnott, a Moe resident, visited four major banks in Pakenham hoping to contribute…
Elderly donors accuse banks of exclusion
2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners
Cardinia Shire Council was proud to announce and celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards at a special ceremony…