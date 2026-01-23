A teenage girl who fell over 150 metres from Seven Acre Rock in Gembrook was rescued by helicopter on Monday 18 January. The girl was exploring the popular sightseeing spot with her family when she fell down the bank, injuring herself in the process. A…
Girl rescued by helicopter after fall at Seven Acre Rock
Digital Editions
-
Night sky magic
Melbourne skies were lit up yesterday by a rare sight: the Southern Lights or Aurora Australis. The colorful display was visible across the Hills, Cardinia,…