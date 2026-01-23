The Australian Tamil Sangam Inc, with the support of the Cardinia Shire Council, hosted a successful Pongal festival on January 17, 2026, celebrating Tamil culture and heritage. Pongal is a traditional harvest festival observed by the Tamil community to express gratitude to the Sun, nature,…
Pongal unites community
It stops with me: a resolution for a better world
As we stand at the threshold of a New Year, the air is usually filled with resolutions about personal improvement—diets, fitness, or career goals. But…