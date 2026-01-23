Home » Pongal unites community
,

Pongal unites community

The Australian Tamil Sangam Inc, with the support of the Cardinia Shire Council, hosted a successful Pongal festival on January 17, 2026, celebrating Tamil culture and heritage. Pongal is a traditional harvest festival observed by the Tamil community to express gratitude to the Sun, nature,…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Single mother pleads after tragic fire

    Single mother pleads after tragic fire

    A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her and her three-year-old son with…

  • Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road

    Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 333109 After a contentious two year dispute, a housing plan for an 18-hectare site including the historical Clover Cottage on Manuka Road, Berwick has…

  • Celebrating a good harvest

    Celebrating a good harvest

    Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing…

  • OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    So, you survived Christmas and are limping to the finishing line as school holidays come to a close. You are expected to be ‘refreshed’ as you return to work, yet…

  • OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434368 It is 2026, and Australia remains the only Commonwealth country without a national treaty with its Indigenous peoples. Other settler nations, such as…