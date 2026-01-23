Fountain Gate Shopping Centre has been a hotspot for a string of car thefts over the last few months with many shoppers are now choosing not to park their cars there or attend the shops altogether. And many more are urging for greater security, such…
Series of car thefts at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre sparks concern
Residents continue disputes over $310,000 Overflow Carpark in Residential Area
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390704 Kramer Drive residents are still disputing the decision by Casey Council to move ahead with a $310,000 overflow…