Home » Series of car thefts at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre sparks concern
,

Series of car thefts at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre sparks concern

Fountain Gate Shopping Centre has been a hotspot for a string of car thefts over the last few months with many shoppers are now choosing not to park their cars there or attend the shops altogether. And many more are urging for greater security, such…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Elderly donors accuse banks of exclusion

    Elderly donors accuse banks of exclusion

    Elderly community members attempting to donate cash to people affected by Victoria’s bushfires say they were turned away by bank branches, prompting questions about whether traditional emergency fundraising options are…

  • 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners

    2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners

    Cardinia Shire Council was proud to announce and celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards at a special ceremony on Thursday 22 January. This…

  • Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390909 A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for Saturday 24 January for all of Victoria as temperatures are set to soar in…

  • $1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway

    $1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway

    Construction has begun on a major upgrade to Pearcedale Reserve, with the $1.3 million Playground and Skate Park project set to transform the space into a more inclusive, family-friendly destination…

  • Soil clean-up wait continues

    Soil clean-up wait continues

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 522112 A giant asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge still remains, despite an order for its removal by the end of 2025. In…

  • Pongal unites community

    Pongal unites community

    The Australian Tamil Sangam Inc, with the support of the Cardinia Shire Council, hosted a successful Pongal festival on January 17, 2026, celebrating Tamil culture and heritage. Pongal is a…

  • It stops with me: a resolution for a better world

    It stops with me: a resolution for a better world

    As we stand at the threshold of a New Year, the air is usually filled with resolutions about personal improvement—diets, fitness, or career goals. But as we reflect on the…

  • Water police boost patrols for Australia Day weekend, warn of risky behaviour

    Water police boost patrols for Australia Day weekend, warn of risky behaviour

    The Water Police Squad is prompting a water safety warning ahead of the Australia Day long weekend and will be boosting its presence and patrols at key regions and beaches…

  • Push for Tuesday council meetings

    Push for Tuesday council meetings

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 459947 A Greater Dandenong councillor has called for another change to council meeting dates, citing fatigue and unsustainable workloads. Cr Alice Phuong Le has…

  • Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong

    Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong

    Police have fired shots after a Jeep allegedly rammed their van and drove at the officers at a Dandenong motel on Thursday 22 January. Officers say they spotted the Jeep…