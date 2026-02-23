The Rotary Club of Emerald and District celebrated a major milestone on Sunday 22 February, hosting its 30th annual car show. The Gembrook Classic and Custom Car Show and Swap Meet at the Gembrook Recreation Reserve was a huge success and a new venture for…
Classic cars shine at Rotary’s 30th Gembrook car show
‘I’m close to home’: Teen’s fateful words to Dad
Tributes have flowed for 16 year old Chris Rue Anthony, who passed away following a collision with a vehicle in Narre Warren. Chris was walking…