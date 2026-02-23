Mornington Peninsula Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a Cranbourne man following an alleged burglary at a sporting facility in Boneo. Police were called following a burglary at a sporting facility on Boneo Road, Boneo, on 7 February. It is alleged that an unknown man…
Cranbourne man charged following burglary at sports facility
