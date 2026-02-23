A global expert in online safety will headline a major digital wellbeing event called Focus Forward, hosted by Beaconhills College on 4 March. Kirra Pendergast, founder of Ctrl+Shft, is an international speaker, expert witness, writer and media commentator, and a pioneer in Australia’s cybersecurity and…
Online safety the focus of major Beaconhills College event
‘I’m close to home’: Teen’s fateful words to Dad
Tributes have flowed for 16 year old Chris Rue Anthony, who passed away following a collision with a vehicle in Narre Warren. Chris was walking…