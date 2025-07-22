Ambulance Victoria was called to reports of an incident in Clyde, at Clyde Five Ways Road and Waterman Drive intersection around 8:30am on Wednesday, 23 July. A woman in her 30s with a medical condition was transported by road ambulance to Dandenong Hospital in a…
Collision at Clyde Five Ways intersection
-
Corellas safely return to the wild
Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife…