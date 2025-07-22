Home » Collision at Clyde Five Ways intersection

Collision at Clyde Five Ways intersection

Ambulance Victoria was called to reports of an incident in Clyde, at Clyde Five Ways Road and Waterman Drive intersection around 8:30am on Wednesday, 23 July. A woman in her 30s with a medical condition was transported by road ambulance to Dandenong Hospital in a…

  • Corellas safely return to the wild

    Corellas safely return to the wild

    Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife…