Corellas safely return to the wild

Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife Health Centre on Monday 21 July. Only eight little corellas survived the suspected mass poisoning that led to the death…

