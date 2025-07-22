Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife Health Centre on Monday 21 July. Only eight little corellas survived the suspected mass poisoning that led to the death…
Corellas safely return to the wild
-
Corellas safely return to the wild
Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife…