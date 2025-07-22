Home » Star expands with acquisition of iconic Lanyon newspapers

SA Today has continued its growth across regional Australia with the acquisition of five historic mastheads from the Lanyon family Mildura, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to strong, independent local journalism. From 1 September 2025, SA Today will take ownership of the…

  • Corellas safely return to the wild

    Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife…