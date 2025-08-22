Mill Park Divisional Response Unit officers have charged five teenagers following a series of alleged armed robberies across metropolitan Melbourne on August 18. The alleged linked incidents include: – Five males, allegedly armed with machetes, entered a supermarket on Golden Banksia Drive in Officer and…
Five charged following aggravated burglaries and pursuit
-
Five charged following aggravated burglaries and pursuit
Mill Park Divisional Response Unit officers have charged five teenagers following a series of alleged armed robberies across metropolitan Melbourne on August 18. The alleged…