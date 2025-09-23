Cardinia Shire Council has unanimously backed a motion to address growing traffic and road safety concerns in Officer, following strong community calls for action amid rapid population growth and ongoing development. All councillors unanimously backed a motion to address growing traffic and road safety concerns…
Calls to reduce congestion
-
Strongman lifts legacy
Clyde North’s own strongman, Jonathan (Jono) Nelio, has made his mark on the global stage, securing an impressive second-place finish in the Open division at…