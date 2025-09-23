The City of Casey is inviting residents to give recognition to those they think have gone the extra mile to make their community a better place, with the Casey Community Awards opening for 2026. Nominations are now open for the award, with the program celebrating…
Casey’s community awards now open
-
Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad
Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad. Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will…