Victoria Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at Casey Central Shopping Centre on 14 September, between 6:15pm and 7pm. Two offenders exited a stolen black Mitsubishi Outlander and made threats to the victim before stealing her vehicle. Police are appealing to the public for…
Info appeal on vehicle theft in Casey Central
Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad
Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad. Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will…