Victoria Police is launching a major crackdown on drink and drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend and warning motorists there will be zero tolerance for impairment behind the wheel. It comes as new police data reveals over 700 motorists have been detected…
Major road policing ahead of AFL Grand Final
