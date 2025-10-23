Local residents are feeling increasingly unsafe, with new data revealing a sharp rise in fear and crime across the Shire. Long-time police officer and councillor Brett Owen said what stood out to him in the community engagement and survey was the perception of safety. The…
Cardinia’s sense of safety slips by 19%
Dress to impress at Springvale Spooktacular
Get your most grisly gear and frightful frocks set for the inaugural Halloween Spooktacular in Springvale. The outdoor event was designed for and by young…