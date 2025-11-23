Excited parents and children gathered at the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre to celebrate their HIPPY graduation. The Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) is a two-year, home-based early learning and parenting program that empowers parents to help prepare their children for school. The…
HIPPY graduates ready for school
