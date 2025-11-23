Home » HIPPY graduates ready for school
,

HIPPY graduates ready for school

Excited parents and children gathered at the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre to celebrate their HIPPY graduation. The Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) is a two-year, home-based early learning and parenting program that empowers parents to help prepare their children for school. The…

Read more

  • HIPPY graduates ready for school

    HIPPY graduates ready for school

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 518103 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 518103 Excited parents and children gathered at the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre…