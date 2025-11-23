Home » Walk Against Family Violence returns for 13th year
,

Walk Against Family Violence returns for 13th year

Walk Against Family Violence continues its annual march through Dandenong on Tuesday 25 November (tomorrow). Hundreds are expected to join the march, now in its 13th year, from Dandenong Market to Harmony Square. “This vital show of unity, as we all come together, sends a…

Read more

  • Biggest ever day at Garfield

    Biggest ever day at Garfield

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492192 GARFIELD GOLF Garfield’s biggest ever Saturday field of 174 players took part in the opening round of the…