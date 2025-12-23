A Berwick man’s Christmas tree isn’t the only thing sparkling after a call on the job revealed he’d scored a Keno win of more than $185,000. The merry resident scored the Keno Classic 9 Spot jackpot in Keno draw 335, drawn Tuesday 23 December. He pocketed…
Berwick man’s Christmas windfall
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way…