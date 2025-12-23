Home » Call for community support as little Eddy and other blind and low vision children face critical funding delays
,

Call for community support as little Eddy and other blind and low vision children face critical funding delays

Berwick’s parents, Lauren and Chris, were ecstatic at the birth of their first child, Eddy. Like most first-time parents, they were both nervous and excited about the future ahead of them. However, at six weeks of age, Lauren noticed that Eddy’s eyes were cloudy and…

Read more