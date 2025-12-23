Berwick’s parents, Lauren and Chris, were ecstatic at the birth of their first child, Eddy. Like most first-time parents, they were both nervous and excited about the future ahead of them. However, at six weeks of age, Lauren noticed that Eddy’s eyes were cloudy and…
Call for community support as little Eddy and other blind and low vision children face critical funding delays
-
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way…