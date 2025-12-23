Home » NEWS-MAKER 2025: Tragedy revisits Dandenong Creek
,

DANDENONG CREEK The Dandenong community mourned the tragic loss of a loving mother and son who drowned in Dandenong Creek as history repeated itself. The recent drowning of Fariba Hussainzada, 33, in an attempt to save her seven-year-old Farzad, started off conversations around the safety…

