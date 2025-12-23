DANDENONG CREEK The Dandenong community mourned the tragic loss of a loving mother and son who drowned in Dandenong Creek as history repeated itself. The recent drowning of Fariba Hussainzada, 33, in an attempt to save her seven-year-old Farzad, started off conversations around the safety…
NEWS-MAKER 2025: Tragedy revisits Dandenong Creek
-
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way…