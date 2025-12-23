INTRO: Major decisions loom over the Greater Dandenong over issues snowballing into 2026 such as the Thomas Street precinct naming debate, Dandenong Hospital maternity services cuts, community safety concerns around Dandenong Creek after a mother and son drowned and Dandenong Market’s Precinct plan and its…
NEWS-MAKERS 2025: Bazaar battle divides
-
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way…