NEWS-MAKERS 2025: Outcry over hospital maternity cuts

Maternity Downgrades to Dandenong Hospital Monash Health’s potential downgrading of maternity services at Dandenong Hospital sparked outrage within the community, Greater Dandenong Council and staff at the hospital. The cuts would see high risk pregnancies and births transferred to either Casey Hospital or Monash Medical…

