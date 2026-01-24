To help residents clear out their gardens and tidy up their properties this summer, Cardinia Shire Council is holding free green waste drop off days this February. From 7–14 February 2026, residents can drop off their green waste at the Future Recycling Transfer Station in…
Free green waste drop-off in Pakenham
New $20M government-backed ‘Made Right Here’ campaign to support Aussie makers and growers
Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL) today unveiled its largest national advertising campaign encouraging Australians to support local manufacturers, job creation and the economy by buying…