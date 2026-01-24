Home » Teens flee stolen-car crash on Monash Freeway
,

Teens flee stolen-car crash on Monash Freeway

Up to eight teen boys fled from a stolen car after a two-vehicle crash in Endeavour Hills on Saturday morning 24 January. The allegedly stolen white Mazda 3 was spotted by other motorists driving erratically inbound on Monash Freeway. It collided with a Mercedes SUV,…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Trust is here to help

    Trust is here to help

    The PB Ronald Trust may be able to help you financially? Decades after his passing, the tireless community work of PB Ronald is still being felt in the local area…

  • Night sky magic

    Night sky magic

    Melbourne skies were lit up yesterday by a rare sight: the Southern Lights or Aurora Australis. The colorful display was visible across the Hills, Cardinia, and Casey, surprising many residents.…

  • Prostate cancer support group looks to new year of help and education

    Prostate cancer support group looks to new year of help and education

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497947 A new group to support those affected by prostate cancer is beginning its first full year and is inviting men who are diagnosed…

  • Elderly donors accuse banks of exclusion

    Elderly donors accuse banks of exclusion

    Elderly community members attempting to donate cash to people affected by Victoria’s bushfires say they were turned away by bank branches, prompting questions about whether traditional emergency fundraising options are…

  • 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners

    2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Award winners

    Cardinia Shire Council was proud to announce and celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2026 Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards at a special ceremony on Thursday 22 January. This…

  • Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

    A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for Saturday 24 January for all of Victoria as temperatures are set to soar in their late 30s and early 40s in…

  • $1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway

    $1.3m Pearcedale Reserve upgrade gets underway

    Construction has begun on a major upgrade to Pearcedale Reserve, with the $1.3 million Playground and Skate Park project set to transform the space into a more inclusive, family-friendly destination…

  • Soil clean-up wait continues

    Soil clean-up wait continues

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 522112 A giant asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge still remains, despite an order for its removal by the end of 2025. In…

  • Pongal unites community

    Pongal unites community

    The Australian Tamil Sangam Inc, with the support of the Cardinia Shire Council, hosted a successful Pongal festival on January 17, 2026, celebrating Tamil culture and heritage. Pongal is a…

  • It stops with me: a resolution for a better world

    It stops with me: a resolution for a better world

    As we stand at the threshold of a New Year, the air is usually filled with resolutions about personal improvement—diets, fitness, or career goals. But as we reflect on the…