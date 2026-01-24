Up to eight teen boys fled from a stolen car after a two-vehicle crash in Endeavour Hills on Saturday morning 24 January. The allegedly stolen white Mazda 3 was spotted by other motorists driving erratically inbound on Monash Freeway. It collided with a Mercedes SUV,…
Teens flee stolen-car crash on Monash Freeway
Digital Editions
-
Three accused of $24m drug smuggling attempt
Three men from Melbourne’s South East have been accused of allegedly trying to smuggle drugs with a street value of more than $24 million on…